Elkmont man accused of counterfeiting

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office has a public warning in light of a counterfeiting arrest.
Investigators arrested an Elkmont man on Friday after his alleged widespread use of counterfeit money prompted a community meeting in Elkmont to discuss the problem.
Charles Lee Anderson Jr, 38, faces 26 counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument. He is currently being held in the Limestone County Jail on $132,000 bond.
Investigators said they received several reports of counterfeit money circulating around Elkmont and throughout the county. After working with Athens police and Elkmont police to determine the source of the counterfeit, Limestone County investigators discovered that Anderson had been caught on security cameras at several businesses using counterfeit money. Investigators said he had also been identified by several witnesses.
Anderson was arrested on outstanding warrants on Sept. 4. On Friday, investigators obtained probable cause to charge him with the 26 forged instrument counts.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office stated this in a news release:
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.