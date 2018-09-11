Cool morning temps; Hurricane Florence Cat 4 strength

Hurricane Florence continues to be a major concern for the central Atlantic Coast and the Carolinas, the latest forecast has it approaching landfall sometime late Thursday night into Friday morning. Our weather will stay fairly quiet for the rest of your work week as temperatures will bounce back into the 90s by Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks good right now with ample sunshine and dry skies, the heat will linger as well. The trend stays hot for the next two weeks before there is any indication of a “fall-like” cooldown.