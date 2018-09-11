Cool morning temps; Hurricane Florence Cat 4 strength

Much cooler temperatures will greet you heading out the door this morning with mostly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog.
Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon with a light northerly breeze, high temps stay “cool” in the middle 80s with isolated chances of seeing a pop-up shower into the late afternoon. Overnight tonight we will see some clearing with lows falling into the mid to upper 60s again. Your Wednesday afternoon will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds but temperatures will be more seasonal in the upper 80s, again a few showers may develop in the afternoon.
Hurricane Florence continues to be a major concern for the central Atlantic Coast and the Carolinas, the latest forecast has it approaching landfall sometime late Thursday night into Friday morning. Our weather will stay fairly quiet for the rest of your work week as temperatures will bounce back into the 90s by Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks good right now with ample sunshine and dry skies, the heat will linger as well. The trend stays hot for the next two weeks before there is any indication of a “fall-like” cooldown.
