Blount Co. authorities searching for woman who went missing from an airboat

Blount County, AL (WBRC) - Blount County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a woman who disappeared from an airboat Saturday.
Deputy Tim Kent said 41-year-old Regina Hetherington’s family reported her around 3 a.m. Monday.
A search is underway on the Warrior River in the Trafford Community.
Authorities say right now there is no suspicion of foul play.
We will update this story when more information becomes available to us.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Blount County Sheriff’s department at 205-625-4127.
