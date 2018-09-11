Albertville police investigating church burglaries

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Albertville investigators are looking into two church burglaries. One of the churches was hit twice just last week.
Hope of Albertville is the church that got hit twice and they have two suspects. Police also say there could be more.
It was just last week when First Presbyterian in Albertville and Hope of Albertville churches reported they were hit by vandals. Police say the thieves targeted mainly laptop computers and any cash they could find.
A daycare van was reportedly stolen but was later recovered several blocks away.
With the help of local probation officers, two suspects were identified and are being held on unrelated charges. A search of one suspect’s home found some of the stolen merchandise but lots of stolen goods from other burglaries as well.
Although no one has been charged yet, police say their suspects are solid.
"The officers made contact with them during the day Friday with the suspects. They were able to recover a set of keys to the church van and a walkie talkie that was taken from the same church. It was on their person when the officers contacted them," says Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.
Chief Smith says they have more persons of interest they are seeking involving this case.
