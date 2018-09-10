Virginia College in Huntsville to close in 2019

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Virginia College’s Huntsville campus will close its doors in a little less than a year.
Diane Worthington, vice president of marketing communications, confirmed it will close on June 1, 2019.
The campus will stay open until then so the students already enrolled can complete their courses. However, no new enrollments are being accepted.
Worthington sent the following statement:
"After many years of successfully preparing students for new careers, Virginia College in Huntsville will no longer enroll new students effective today, September 10. The vast majority of our students will have the opportunity to complete their coursework and earn their certificates/diplomas or degrees as planned. They will also be able to utilize Virginia College’s Career Development services to help them pursue jobs in their field of study. The campus will continue to operate through June 1, 2019. As always, we continue to focus on helping our students graduate and assisting them with getting jobs in their fields.
Fourteen students will be unable to complete their programs at the campus prior to the closure date. We will work closely with them to transfer to another school, or they may choose to receive a full refund."
