Virginia College in Huntsville to close in 2019

"After many years of successfully preparing students for new careers, Virginia College in Huntsville will no longer enroll new students effective today, September 10. The vast majority of our students will have the opportunity to complete their coursework and earn their certificates/diplomas or degrees as planned. They will also be able to utilize Virginia College’s Career Development services to help them pursue jobs in their field of study. The campus will continue to operate through June 1, 2019. As always, we continue to focus on helping our students graduate and assisting them with getting jobs in their fields.