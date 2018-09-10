Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to return to Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The remains of Water Tender 2nd Class Edgar D. Gross, an Athens native, will return home to Alabama 76 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Gross' remains were positively identified after a exhaustive search to match DNA with his relatives.
The story, which was reported by The News Courier, is available to read online right now at enewscourier.com.
The family is hoping to hold a burial this December on the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.
