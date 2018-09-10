Homicide investigation underway in north Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation in north Huntsville.
The investigation is on Greenhill Drive near Hanover Drive. Huntsville police have reportedly been on the scene since 2 p.m.
The death has officially been ruled a homicide by police.
Police said the male victim has some type of head injury but did not say if it is related to his death.
Details on this situation are still coming in. WAFF 48 News has a crew on the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates.
