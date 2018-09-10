Officials looking for person responsible for shooting hawk

Source: Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Divison
By Mason McGalliard | September 10, 2018 at 10:57 AM CDT - Updated September 10 at 11:00 AM

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) - Officials are seeking answers after a hawk was reportedly shot with an arrow in Morgan County.

The red-tailed hawk, which was reportedly shot with an arrow, is currently in the Hartselle area and has yet to be captured.

SEEKING INFO on who shot an arrow through this Red-tailed Hawk. Call 1-800-272-GAME any time 24/7 to anonymously report...

Posted by Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division on Monday, September 10, 2018

The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division says that hawks are protected by both state and federal laws. They received a report about the bird on Sunday.

A member of the Alabama Hawking Association arrived on scene within an hour and attempted to capture the bird for medical treatment.

Officials ask that you report any leads or tips to find out who is responsible for shooting the bird by calling 1-800-272-GAME.

