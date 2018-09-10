Officials looking for person responsible for shooting hawk

HARTSELLE, AL (WAFF) - Officials are seeking answers after a hawk was reportedly shot with an arrow in Morgan County.
The red-tailed hawk, which was reportedly shot with an arrow, is currently in the Hartselle area and has yet to be captured.
The Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division says that hawks are protected by both state and federal laws. They received a report about the bird on Sunday.
A member of the Alabama Hawking Association arrived on scene within an hour and attempted to capture the bird for medical treatment.
Officials ask that you report any leads or tips to find out who is responsible for shooting the bird by calling 1-800-272-GAME.
