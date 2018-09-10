New retail complex eyes home in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The city of Albertville is working with a developer to bring multiple retail stores to the area.
City officials believe that the latest retail development is actually being driven by a local city project.
The property, located at the corner of Rose Road and Highway 431, now has a new owner and they’re looking to bring new jobs and new business to the area.
Albertville Council President Nathan Broadhurst says they’ll be discussing in the City Council meeting Monday whether to allow the mayor to enter into a development agreement with GBT Realty, the same group which developed the Shopps in Albertville.
Broadhurst says that retail space plus a couple of national food service brands are the target.
The location is very close to where the $50 million recreation center project will be and Broadhurst feels that’s a factor.
“There’s data out there. They know that when one of these developments is put together they know what the impact can be for them and it’s a big determining factor on where and why they’ll locate,” said Broadhurst.
Broadhurst hopes they’ll have an agreement in the next 30 days.
