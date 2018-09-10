Madison County D.A.'s office pushing for evidence in Darby case

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Prosecutors in Madison County are asking the city of Huntsville to turn over evidence in the investigation of Huntsville Police Officer William Darby, who was indicted for murder.
An order filed in circuit court on Monday says that the Incident Review Board with Huntsville police was video and audio recorded and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office says that evidence must be turned over to them.
The order reads, "The goal of the State is to seek and present the truth and to ensure the defendant is given a fair trial in this matter. Having exhausted all other options, and having made multiple good faith efforts to obtain these materials without involving this Court, this motion to compel is the only avenue left to accomplish that goal.”
The D.A’s office also argues that the city’s refusal to turn over the evidence is interfering with Darby’s ability to receive a fair trial, as well as the state’s ability to prosecute the case in compliance with the law.
Assistant City Attorney Edward E. Blair wrote a letter to Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard in August, in reference to the Darby case and in response to subpoenas from the state, saying: “The City of Huntsville objects to the production of any Internal Affairs investigation materials as same is not a public record, is protected from disclosure by Code of Alabama,”.
The state and defense in this case are set to announce in early October whether they are ready for trial.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.