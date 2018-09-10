Huntsville Hospital Foundation giving books to new moms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Several organizations in Huntsville are proving it really does take a village to raise a child. Huntsville Hospital Foundation is teaming up to help with child literacy.
Sara Sheehan just gave birth to a beautiful baby girl at Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children. They’re getting ready to go home, but they’re not going empty-handed.
The Huntsville Hospital Foundation, Junior League of Huntsville and other groups are working together and donating more than 5,000 books so parents can read to their children.
“Our goal is every baby that is discharged gets a book to go home,” said nurse Arlene Banks.
Every parent is given the same book, and it’s a classic.
“'Goodnight Moon' is one of our favorites. We have a 3-year-old at home and he could probably recite it by memory, so we’re looking forward to teaching it to our daughter as well,” said Sara Sheehan.
Employees at the hospital and volunteers say it’s never too soon to start reading to your baby.
“Studies have shown that infants that are read to have a better vocabulary and they also read more and do better in school,” said Banks
The new parents we talked with say they will but the books to good use.
“Gives you this gateway into this whole other world of fantasy and pretend and it’s wonderful to brighten their imagination with that,” said Sheehan.
The Huntsville Hospital Foundation is accepting donations. For more information about this program visit https://www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org.
