Huntsville first responders to take part in Day of Remembrance on September 11

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - First responders in Huntsville will be taking part in a remembrance ceremony on September 11.
The Day of Remembrance ceremony will be held Tuesday morning and will bring together Huntsville Fire & Rescue, HEMSI, and Huntsville police.
The ceremony will start at 7:40 a.m. At 7:46 a.m., emergency vehicles will turn on lights, sirens, and air horns for 30 seconds, followed by a flag lowering to half-staff and ending with the Pledge of Allegiance.
Citizens are welcome to attend the event at a local fire station, as all stations within the city of Huntsville will be participating. Fire Station #1 is located 2110 Clinton Avenue.
