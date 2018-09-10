Hunting and fishing licenses on sale in Alabama

(WAFF) - Alabama residents can now purchase hunting and fishing licenses.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says that the licenses are now on sale, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
New licenses will be valid until August 31, 2019.
You can go online to purchase a license by clicking here or you can purchase a license at a local agent, such as a probate office or licenses commissioners.
Rabbit and squirrel season will run from September 15 to March 3, with geese season set to begin on September 30.
