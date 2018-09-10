Fort Payne police arrest man following home invasion investigation

FORT PAYNE, AL (WAFF) - Fort Payne police have arrested a man following an investigation into a report of a burglary and possible sexual abuse.
Police say they responded to the call on 4th Street NW on May 5 and talked with the the male and female homeowners and were told that a man had entered their home while the female was home alone.
The male homeowner said that a man was leaving the residence as he entered.
Officers then began the investigation. They were given a physical description of the suspect and discovered that multiple items were missing from the home and the female’s vehicle.
The suspect has been identified as 46-year-old Shane Lee Henagar of Fort Payne. He is being charged with burglary, unlawful entering of a motor vehicle, theft, robbery, sexual abuse, and sodomy.
Evidence was taken in by police and turned over to the state Department of Forensic Science. Those results were then returned to the police department.
