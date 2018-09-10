Florence upgraded to a Category 4 and approaching the Carolinas

The second threat is that the models indicate Florence stalling in place for several days. It could be very similar to Harvey (2017) which also stalled for days and produced feet of rain in parts of Southeast Texas and Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting around 10-12 inches of rain through next Monday for parts of Virginia and North Carolina. I believe that is a very conservative forecast as several models are showing rainfall totals greater than 20 inches in many locations. It is very likely we could see rainfall measured in feet from this system.