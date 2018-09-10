Florence upgraded to a Category 4 and approaching the Carolinas

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - As of the 11 AM (9/10/18) advisory, hurricane hunters found wind speeds of 130 mph in Florence which now makes it a Category 4 hurricane. It is much stronger than originally predicted by the National Hurricane Center which had Florence becoming a Category 4 hurricane tonight or early tomorrow morning.
Florence is moving into extremely warm ocean waters and low wind shear. These two ingredients will help Florence intensify over the next 24 hours. The pressure has lowered, which indicates a stronger storm. The pressure dropped 38 millibars in just 24 hours. It definitely fits the criteria for “rapid intensification”.
What to expect with Florence prior to landfall: Florence will strengthen and likely go through several eyewall-replacement cycles. These cycles could temporarily halt intensification, but it will likely contribute to a larger storm as the wind field expands from the center. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting Florence to maintain Category 4 hurricane strength. It is possible that it could become a Category 5 at some point over the next 24 to 48 hours.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) will likely issue a Storm Surge Watch along the South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia coastlines Tuesday morning (9/11/18). A hurricane watch will likely be issued Tuesday morning somewhere along the North and South Carolina coast.
Florence will deliver a one-two punch for parts of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. The first strike will occur at landfall, which is forecast to occur Thursday night as a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher). Significant storm surge, damaging winds, and flooding will all be threats as the storm approaches the coast.
The second threat is that the models indicate Florence stalling in place for several days. It could be very similar to Harvey (2017) which also stalled for days and produced feet of rain in parts of Southeast Texas and Louisiana. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting around 10-12 inches of rain through next Monday for parts of Virginia and North Carolina. I believe that is a very conservative forecast as several models are showing rainfall totals greater than 20 inches in many locations. It is very likely we could see rainfall measured in feet from this system.
We still have several days before Florence makes landfall, so it is important that the coastlines of North and South Carolina prepare for this dangerous hurricane. People along the coast need to have an evacuation plan in place if they are told to evacuate.
How Florence impacts Alabama: We are not expecting any weather issues from Florence across Central Alabama. We will remain on the “dry” side of the storm. We’ll likely see northerly winds across Alabama that will bring in drier air across the region. Our weekend is looking mostly dry and hot with highs in the lower 90s. If the track of Florence significantly changes (which is not expected at this time), it could change our forecast.
