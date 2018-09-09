Florence leaves dangerous flooding, 32 dead in Carolinas

The most striking thing about the new Florence update is that the storm is STILL creeping along! Since making landfall, the storm went from moving at about 17mph to moving between 3-5mph. Now, it is barely moving at 2mph. That is horrible news for those in eastern NC and SC who have been pounded by heavy rains for a day and a half now. There are ridiculous rainfall totals, as you can see on the rain total map. Keep in mind though, those are radar indicated totals. With tropical systems, the raindrops tend to be very small, so the radar tends to underestimate the totals. That’s right…. underestimate. Many spots have picked up 20”+.