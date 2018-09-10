Early clouds with rain showers ending

Scattered rain will linger into Monday morning as the cold front continues to slide through, most rain and storm activity should end by early afternoon as the cold front exits the Tennessee Valley and moves east.
Although, if the front stalls out, NE Alabama could continue to see rain showers into Monday afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy today with cooler high temperatures in the low to middle 80s.
Hurricane Florence continues to strengthen in the Atlantic and will likely be a major hurricane by the time it makes landfall late Thursday night into Friday. Our impacts in the Tennessee Valley should be minimal if not obsolete.
Isolated rain and storms are possible each afternoon for the rest of the week with temperatures warming back into the 90s by Thursday. The long term trend will keep our temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the end of next week.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.