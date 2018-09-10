CBS head Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations

(CNN/RNN) – Longtime CBS chief executive Les Moonves stepped down Sunday amid new allegations of sexual misconduct.
Moonves ran CBS for two decades. CNN reported his ouster Sunday evening.
A report in the New Yorker magazine in July detailed allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Moonves. Six women accused him in that article.
Moonves' resignation came after the New Yorker published a follow-up article Sunday, in which six more women accused Moonves of sexual harassment or assault.
His departure is effective immediately, according to CNN.
Moonves admitted after the first New Yorker article that he may have made some women uncomfortable, but insisted he ultimately respected the rule of "'no' means 'no.'"
The Washington Post reported that CBS chief operating officer Joseph Ianniello will serve as interim CEO and president while the company looks for a permanent replacement for Moonves.
According to The Post, CBS said it won't make a decision on Moonves' severance package until its internal investigation into his alleged misconduct is complete.
