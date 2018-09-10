Alabama Department of Public Health investigating outbreak of gastrointestinal illness

CULLMAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is conducting an investigation into an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness after discovering two confirmed cases of salmonella.
The department says they are investigating the outbreak among people who attended a catered event on July 30. They say those who ate an under-cooked food item made with eggs were almost four times more likely to become ill than those who did not consume the food.
Two of those who became ill have been confirmed as salmonella “enteritidis” infection. Most of those affected have reportedly fully recovered.
ADPH says that evidence shows that eggs from Gravel Ridge Farms in Cullman County is likely the source of the eggs associated with the outbreak. Gravel Ridge issued an egg recall on Sunday.
Consumers can take the following steps to prevent salmonella:
- Thoroughly cook eggs and meat products
- Wash hands before, during, and after food preparation
- Avoid raw, undercooked and/or unpasteurized foods
APDH is still investigating this outbreak.
