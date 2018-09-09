Report: Huntsville leading in tech job growth

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A new report puts the city of Huntsville at the top of the list for job growth in the tech industry.
A report from StateTech says that a study performed by ZipRecruiter and Payscale ranked Huntsville on top for year-over-year job growth in the technology industry, with a growth rate of 309-percent.
The study looked at over 8 million active technology jobs across the country. Other cities on the list include Thousand Oaks, California, Pheonix, Arizona, Albany, New York, and Kansas City, Missouri.
The report says that areas of growth include software development, electrical engineering, and computer science.
You can read the full report here.
The city’s top employers, according to the report, include the U.S. Army, NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center, the city’s hospital and school system, and Boeing.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.