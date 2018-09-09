Officials: Man shoots, kills himself inside Shoals Hospital

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Muscle Shoals Police and other law enforcement agencies remain at Shoals Hospital after authorities said a Colbert County man killed himself inside the facility this morning, according to our news partner.
According to authorities, the 79-year-old man walked into the facility before 7 a.m., and died near the elevators from a self-inflected gun-shot wound.
Police said no one was injured.
According to Colbert 911 officials, dispatchers were notified around 6:50 a.m. that nurses in the hospital heard a gunshot inside the facility.
Officials said Muscle Shoals Police, along with officers from Sheffield, Tuscumbia and the Colbert County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital.
The facility was placed on lockdown.
The name of the man has not been released at this time.
The incident remains under investigation by Muscle Shoals Police.
