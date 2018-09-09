Large percentage of Shoals students receiving free, reduced-price meals

(WAFF) - A large amount of students in the Shoals area are receiving free or reduced-price meals.
A third of the students in the Muscle Shoals system are getting free or reduced-price meals, while all of the students in the Sheffield, Russellville, and Franklin County school systems are receiving free meals, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
“It’s harder for people to make ends meet these days, and communities are largely reliant on schools' nutrition programs,” said Angie Datuin, Colbert County’s child nutrition program director.
The percentage of students receiving free or reduced-price lunches in Lauderdale County hovers around 50-percent. Lauderdale County also reportedly has the largest nutrition program budget of about $400,000 per month.
