Heavy rainfall and isolated storms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A cold front will move through Sunday bringing us good chances of rain and storms starting as early as Sunday morning.
These storms are not expected to be severe, but locally heavy rainfall is possible.
Rain and storms will linger into Monday morning as the front continues to slide through, most rain and storm activity should end by early afternoon as the cold front exits the Tennessee Valley and moves east.
Isolated rain and storms are possible each afternoon for the rest of the week with temperatures warming back into the 90s by Thursday.
