Police investigating stabbing at Meridianville residence

MERIDIANVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Authorities are on the scene of an stabbing investigation in Madison County.
Officers with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrived on at the residence on Mount Lebanon Road around 9:30 Saturday night, where a stabbing reportedly occurred.
The victim, who has not been identified, was stabbed several times and is now at Huntsville Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening, wounds.
The residence was reportedly blocked off by police.
Police confirm that multiple people were at the home when the incident happened and that the stabbing was the result of an argument over a game.
This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.