Exotic fish species concerning Tennessee River fishers

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Some fishers in the Tennessee River have a new cause for concern.
A meeting was recently held to discuss the Asian carp, an exotic fish species, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.
The fish are known for jumping out of the water and there have reportedly been accounts of people being injured after being struck by the fish, which can grow as large as 40 pounds.
“You can imagine the tremendous amount of interest from the fishing community, as well as people who have residences along the water,” said Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President/CEO Rob Carnegie.
The fish are reportedly also making their towards Guntersville Lake.
