Temperatures in the 90s with scattered showers

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A great start to your weekend this morning. We don’t have any rain in the area but we do expect a few showers and storms in the afternoon hours.
Many of you will stay dry today with highs in the lower to middle 90s. At times it will feel like 100 with the added humidity. Rain chances will drop around sunset but anything that develops will be isolated. Rain chances will pick up on Sunday.
We will begin Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky and rain developing in the Shoals by 10am. By Sunday afternoon the rain could become widespread and heavy at times as it slowly track to the east ahead of a slow moving frontal boundary.
Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s west of I-65 and in the middle to upper 80s elsewhere. You can stay ahead of the weather with the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App.
Rain chances stick around for the early part of next week. We continue to monitor the forecast with Hurricane Florence. It is in the Atlantic and could threaten the Mid Atlantic states by Thursday.
You can keep tabs on this hurricane on our First Alert Weather App.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.