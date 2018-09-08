Roy Moore drops defamation lawsuit

MONTGOMERY, AL (WAFF) - Roy Moore has dropped the lawsuit he filed in July concerning his failed Senate bid.
Moore had filed the suit against multiple political action committees. He claimed they ran misleading and defamatory commercials related to allegation of sexual misconduct against him.
The motion to dismiss did not explain why he is dropping the suit.
The misconduct allegations claimed Moore pursued teen girls when he was in his 30s.
Earlier this week, Moore filed a lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen over a prank TV appearance that made light of the allegations.
One of his accusers, Leigh Corfman, is suing Moore for defamation.
