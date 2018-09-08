One dead in two-vehicle crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Friday night crash claimed the life of one man and injured two others.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say that Williard Parker, 89, of Rainsville, was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle on Alabama 35, two miles south of Scottsboro. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Authorities say Parker was not wearing his seat-belt.
Two occupants in the other vehicle were also taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.
This incident is still being investigated.
