22-year-old arrested on assault charges in Decatur

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Decatur on assault charges.
Decatur police say they responded to the 5th Avenue Food Mart on September 6 in reference to a stabbing. Officers spoke with the victim, who was reportedly suffering from a stab wound to his right shoulder.
During an investigation, Corey Benford was developed as the primary suspect in the case after detectives interviewed a witness and watched video surveillance from inside the store.
Benford, who was still on the scene, was then taken into custody. He was charged with assault in the second degree and taken to the Morgan County Jail.
The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital to be treated for his injury, which was determined to be non-life-threatening.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.