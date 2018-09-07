Volunteers needed for Monte Sano Art Festival

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Arts Huntsville is preparing for the annual Monte Sano Art Festival and they are looking for volunteers to help with the event.
The event, held at Monte Sano State Park, welcomes 150 artists from across the region and Arts Huntsville says a team of more than 100 volunteers is needed to help the festival run smoothly.
Volunteers are needed to help with parking assistance, water delivery, artist hospitality, and post-festival cleanup.
The festival is scheduled for September 15 and 16. You can sign-up to volunteer by clicking here.
Arts Huntsville says they will sign-off on hours for students needing to meet volunteer hour requirements for college applications and clubs.
