Trial dates still unknown in 2 Madison County capital murder cases

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Two very violent capital murder cases in Madison County were back before a judge Thursday. Two people charged and two trial dates still unknown.
Christopher Henderson was indicted in 2015 for killing his wife and four family members, including children. He was charged with 19 counts of capital murder.
On Thursday, he was in court to decide on a trial date, however, no date was set.
Henderson’s attorney said his mental evaluation deems confidency, so he will be mentally healthy to go forth with a trial. His attorney wants one thing though, for the death penalty to be taken off the table.
However, the state so far has not budged on removing death as the punishment.
Another case that was heard today was for Warren Hardy. Hardy was charged a year ago with killing a Huntsville woman, kidnapping two people at gunpoint, and trying to abduct a third.
According to his attorney, this case is nowhere near ready to go to trial. The defense said they expect a trial date to be set no earlier than beginning of next year.
On Thursday, the defense tried to motion for intense screening of jurors, to ensure none of them are biased.
The judge decided not to rule on any of them.
Both Henderson’s and Hardy’s cases will be reviewed again within the next 90 days or so. The review will happen before any potential trial date would begin.
