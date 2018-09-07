Tesla stock falls as CEO appears to smoke marijuana on video

"Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations," the company quoted Morton as saying in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla's leadership or its financial reporting," Morton was quoted as saying.