Police cuff black teen with white grandmother after mistaking him for robbery suspect

WAUWATOSA, WI (WDJT/CNN) - Police in Wisconsin said they mistook a black teen riding back from church with two elderly white women as a robbery suspect.
The women were his white grandmother and her friend.
The Wauwatosa Police Department said it happened because a black couple flagged an officer down to say the teen was robbing the women in the car.
Police pulled over the car, made the 18-year-old get out from the back seat and handcuffed him.
Police said their weapons were drawn but pointed in a safe direction.
The man was held for six minutes.
When police sorted it all out, they let the teen and the women leave.
A witness captured the aftermath on his cellphone.
"He really was crying. When he walked up to his grandma, his grandmother was crying," said Dominique Elliott.
"They shouldn’t have went that far with it. If you would have seen how surrounded this boy was, and I seen him shaking and I’m looking like, ‘Oh my God, I hope they don’t kill him.’ "
Police say the couple who reported the apparent robbery were told to stay where they were, but they were gone when officers went back to get a formal statement.
Meanwhile, the teen has hired an attorney who specializes in civil rights cases.
The lawyer said she suspects her client was harassed, and she has asked police for all the documents related to the stop.
