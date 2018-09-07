Pilot program now in Jackson County school to encourage character building

JACKSON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - What have you done for someone today? That’s the type of question being posed to students in Jackson County after the school system started a pilot program of character building.
Jackson County has received a more than $130,000 grant to help build character among some of its students.
The goal is to have well-rounded citizens.
“Our relationship skills are suffering and as a result our character is suffering," said Bridgeport Middle School Principal Jonathan Colvin.
So officials in Jackson County enacted a program at Bridgeport Middle called Character Strong. And leadership is just one of several things these kids are learning.
It’s part of a $130,000 grant for a pilot program at the school.
On Thursday, kids used something as simple as a rope with a knot to learn teamwork skills.
School officials challenged students to put to practice commitment in the form of a character dare.
“Commit to learning the names of all your lunch staff and to use their names when you’re speaking to them,” said Colvin.
The program has been in effect for about a month now and school officials say they’re seeing results with things such as returning a greeting in the morning.
“The start of the school year I think we had five that said “good morning” back when you said “good morning.” Last week, we checked and there may have been five that didn’t,” said Colvin.
If all goes well, Colvin hopes the character skills learned at school will go with these students the rest of their lives.
“We want to see people concerned about other people, concerned about their classmates. Hopefully that trickles out and makes our school and our community a better place,” said Colvin.
School officials hope to expand the program to some of the other schools next year.
