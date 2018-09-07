Morgan County Rescue Squad Chief involved in a head-on collision.

September 7, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Morgan County Rescue Squad’s Chief Kelso was involved in a head-on collision in Morgan County Thursday Night.

He was riding in a Morgan County Sheriff's SUV when they were hit Head-On by a car.

Chief Kelso was flown by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. The other deputy was treated at the scene and was being evaluated at a hospital for his injuries.

There were 3 people in the other car. One was flown by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital and the two others were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

WAFF will have more information as this story develops.

