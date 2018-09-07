Mentoring program aims to connect students to community members

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Sometimes, all a student needs to succeed is a little extra help from people in the community. Huntsville City Schools is pairing their students with members in the community through their Real Talk mentoring program.
Chaundra Jones mentors three girls at Jemison High School. She motivates, encourages, and also serves as a role model for those girls. One of her students is 11th grader Mircedez Moore. “They push me hard to go to class and get my work done and make sure I have good grades,” Moore says.
Jones has three kids, but two attend school at Jemison, so she feels a strong connection to the students that walk the halls of the school. “I just really believe in the kids and this community and see the potential that they have,” Jones says. She considers herself as an advocate for the students, which she says can bring some challenges. Jones says that as a mentor, you need “to be willing to be that person that goes to the football games with them or you have to be the person that’s going to take them to a workshop or take them to take their ACT. It’s the real hands on things that makes a difference.”
While Jones teaches these students some lessons, she has also learned a few things from them. “They’ve taught me they have perseverance. There are a lot of hurdles that they have to leap over, but they do it and they still keep going," Jones says.
The program is always looking for more mentors or even people who want to speak to the students.
If you are interested in becoming a mentor, Huntsville City Schools, the City of Huntsville-Office of Multicultural Affairs is hosting a luncheon on September 24th where you can find information in becoming a mentor.
