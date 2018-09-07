Manslaughter suspect released 6 years early; fatal crash 2 months later

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Huntsville man accused of manslaughter in August 2018 was released in June 2018, six and a half years early.
Huntsville police said Antonio Fearn was fleeing University of Alabama in Huntsville police when his vehicle crashed into and killed Michael Redding, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel.
The Madison County Jail is holding Fearn on a manslaughter charge, attempting to elude an officer, leaving the scene of an accident with an injury, and 10 counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle.
Fearn has his sentence reduced by 70 percent for “good time” behavior.
On Nov. 30, 2015, a Madison County judge sentenced Fearn to nine years in prison for breaking and entering into a vehicle.
If he had served his full sentence, Fearn would have been released in November 2024.
Alabama Department of Corrections spokesman Bob Horton said Fearn was released on June 25, 2018, six and a half years early.
Horton said Fearn had earned the early release through the departments "good time program" outlined in Alabama state law.
The ADOC program allows some inmates to earn up to 75 days off their sentence for every 30 days of good behavior.
On the day of the crash, authorities said Fearn was fleeing UAH Police after being stopped on suspicion of breaking and entering into a vehicle.
He crashed into Redding after driving into the Sparkman and Holmes intersection.
Fearn was arrested the day he was released, but bonded out
The ADOC released Fearn early in June 2018, but Madison County sheriff’s deputies arrested him the same day on a separate breaking and entering charge.
On Nov. 3, 2015, a Madison County warrant magistrate had issued a warrant for a June 2015 breaking and entering complaint.
Court documents state Fearn was out on bond at that time. It's unclear why he wasn't arrested for that crime.
When Fearn was released from prison most recently, the sheriff's office took Fearn to the Madison County Jail.
He bonded out with the help of Kompound Bail Bonding, based in Huntsville.
As of September 2018, Fearn is being held in the Madison County Jail.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.