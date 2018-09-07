Man in custody after taking hostage, firing on deputies in WA

(RNN) – A heavily armed man took a hostage who has since been rescued and fired “numerous rounds” at deputies in Pierce County, WA, on Thursday night.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, which encompasses Tacoma and much of the area east of there, tweeted that a “suspect is in custody after exchanging gunfire with deputies.”
The sheriff’s office said he was wearing body armor and is “believed to have been hit by a round fired by our deputies.”
The shooting began at Sky Motors in Parkland, on the outskirts of Tacoma, just after 7:30 p.m. PT, according to The Seattle Times.
The paper reported gun battle followed a "botched robbery."
The sheriff’s office tweeted about an hour after the incident began that the “suspect fired multiple rounds inside business” and that the “hostage has been rescued by deputies.”
They said he had barricaded himself inside the business. They added he had “multiple firearms including long guns.”
It is unclear how exactly they apprehended the suspect.
Police tweeted that “we are continuing to clear the building & area to ensure there are no additional victims or suspects involved.”
Local reports said no one was hurt, and the sheriff’s office said all deputies and officers were “accounted for and uninjured.”
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.