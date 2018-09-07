Kitchen Cops: Pink Substance in the Ice Machine & 3 Great Food Trucks

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The Kitchen Cops were busy with hundreds of inspections across north Alabama in the week leading up to Labor Day. We scoured scores and notes from seven counties and found a lot of issues.
In Madison County, 111 inspections turned up only a handful of serious issues. At the Thanh Hung Asian Market on Madison Boulevard, inspectors found what they’re describing as “a pink substance” in the ice machine on August 30th. This was cleaned out and no longer present during a followup inspection a few days later. The same shop also had insecticide being stored with food. It too was removed, and the market was given a score of 86.
Click through our gallery to see some other problem spots and the top performers from around the Tennessee Valley:
