Hot and humid with isolated storms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Another warm and humid start to the day out there today.
Temperatures once again into the low to mid 70s. There are some areas of patchy fog this morning. More heat and humidity on the way today as we are expecting to be back into the mid-90s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Paired with the humidity, we could have a feels-like temperatures near 100° again.
Expecting plenty of sunshine through the middle of the day today but by the afternoon we could see a few isolated storm, but those are not likely. Most of us should stay dry and those football games tonight should be perfect!
That weekend forecast looks pretty good as well, at least to start.
Temperatures are going to stay warm Saturday into the low to mid 90s. We should stay mainly dry through the first half of the weekend, but as we head on into Sunday our storm chances will increase as a cold front comes through.
The better chance for rain looks to come Sunday afternoon and early Monday and that could keep things slightly cooler to start next with temperatures into the low 80s.
