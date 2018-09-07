Former Hazel Green principal under state investigation

HAZEL GREEN, AL (WAFF) - – Ex-Hazel Green principal Darrell Long is now being looked at by the Alabama State Department of Education.
A letter from Aug. 8, found in Long’s personnel file, from the state department, said they received a report of misconduct committed by Long. This letter falls on the same day Long resigned.
The letter says they received a report of possible unbecoming and/or illegal behavior or conduct committed by Long. The Department of Education also requested his personnel file along with meeting minutes, investigative reports and other documents related to Long.
WAFF 48 News spoke with the Department of Education’s communications director who said although the supposed misconduct has been reported, the department has not proposed any negative action against Long’s teaching certification or license at this time.
We also spoke with Long’s attorney who said his statement remains the same, which is Long believes he did nothing wrong and was threatened by the superintendent which led to his resignation.
We are still looking into this ongoing story.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.