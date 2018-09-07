Unidentified remains found in Guntersville; officers on scene

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Unidentified remains have reportedly been found in Guntersville, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
Guntersville police are assisting the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in a crime scene investigation on Seibold Street. They were reportedly asked to do so around 2 p.m. Friday and have been on the scene since.
We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details but have yet to receive any more information.
This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.