Unidentified remains found in Guntersville; officers on scene
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | September 7, 2018 at 3:56 PM CDT - Updated September 7 at 4:41 PM

GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Unidentified remains have reportedly been found in Guntersville, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.

Guntersville police are assisting the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in a crime scene investigation on Seibold Street. They were reportedly asked to do so around 2 p.m. Friday and have been on the scene since.

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details but have yet to receive any more information.

This is a developing situation. Check back for updates.

