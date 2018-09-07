Back into the mid-90s this Afternoon with Isolated Storm Chances

Happy Friday! Another warm and humid start to the day out there today. Temperatures once again into the low to mid 70s. There are some areas of patchy fog this morning. More heat and humidity on the way today as we are expecting to be back into the mid-90s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Paired with the humidity, we could have a feels-like temperatures near 100° again. Expecting plenty of sunshine through the middle of the day today but by the afternoon we could see a few isolated storm, but those are not likely. Most of us should stay dry and those football games tonight should be perfect!