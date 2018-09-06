90s through the weekend with scattered rain

Skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of your Thursday evening with widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms tapering off after sunset. Mostly cloudy skies stay in place overnight with low temperatures falling into the lower 70s, an isolated overnight shower is possible.
Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the middle 90s, a few pop up showers are possible into the afternoon hours. The weekend stays hot with highs in the 90s, scattered storms may briefly disrupt your outdoor plans on Sunday.
There is a nice little cool down next week as our high temperatures will be back below average in the middle 80s, but rain and storms are likely Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2018 SITE. All rights reserved.