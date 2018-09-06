Rumors swirl that AAMU basketball games to be played off campus

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The 2018-2019 basketball season at Alabama A&M University will start as they always have: on campus. Several people contacted WAFF 48 News asking if the AAMU men’s and women’s basketball teams would be playing home games off campus this season.
We were told there are structural issues with the roof at the T.M. Elmore gymnasium and that home basketball games would take place at the Von Braun Center in downtown Huntsville.
As the building is a state facility, we checked with Frank Barnes, the Alabama building commissioner. He says, as far as he knows, his office is not reporting any structural issues and referred us to the campuses facilities director. Brian Shipp is over that department. He echoed with the state office’s report.
The Von Braun Center states A&M is not on their calendar. They would not comment on if they are in negotiations with them on dates for this seasons games.
The A&M public relations office referred us to the athletic director. We placed several calls but have not heard back from him.
