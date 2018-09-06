North Alabama company gets big Army order for revolutionary antennas

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A growing Huntsville company is taking communications on the battlefield to a whole new level and soldiers are now receiving their innovative products.
Cubic's GATR Technologies announced Thursday that it's received orders of more than $55 million to deliver its inflatable satellite communication and networking systems to the U.S. Army.
The orders will satisfy the Army's upcoming fielding need for 1.2- and 2.4-meter GATR systems, associated spares as well as training and sustainment support.
The inflatable antennas provide robust high-speed links that enable secure network communications, sustainment support and mission command across the full spectrum of operations, from initial entry to sustained operations. The decreased size, weight and power of a GATR 2.4-meter system provides up to four times the performance when compared with similar transit volume and weight antennas.
The ground-mounted antennas look like giant beach balls with tie-downs to point them in the right direction. It's is a flexible parabolic dish mounted within an inflatable sphere. GATR makes 1.2. meter antennas, 2.4 meter antennas, 4 meter antennas.
“We've had phenomenal growth over the past two years and you can't have that kind of growth without having an exciting mission and a first class team. Our focus is on lightweight, durable, simple, user-friendly solutions for the early entry and mobile forces for our armed forces,” said Roark McDonald, VP and General Manager of GATR.
The GATR systems' compact pack-out size and design provides significant improvements in transportability and setup speed, providing essential communications when and where they are needed most.
“It can be transported to the tactical edge without the use of expensive C-130s. It can be transported via Humvee, Black Hawk helicopter and you traditionally wouldn't have been able to do that with the large, rigid 2.4 meter or 1.2 meter antenna,” explained T.C. Miller, GATR program manager.
It's more efficient. The Army saves money because they don't have to spend as much on jet fuel and they can transport more at a time.
“You have fewer soldiers, fewer trailers, fewer wheels to maintain so it's a win-win for the Army and the soldier,” Miller added. “The soldier out on the tactical edge is isolated. He doesn't have cell phone coverage, he doesn't have wi-fi, so these antennas provide that reach back capability. They're able to get their internet, transfer files and videos and email. They do that through sophisticated network equipment and they all connect it to our antenna.”
The antennas can be used with two soldiers minimum.
“You don't have to have a full company element of soldiers to maintain the equipment,” Miller stated.
“They can pack it up. They can take it with them, anywhere their mission leads them. They're able to use from remote locations to get communications back for situational awareness and mission command,” McDonald added.
It’s also one of the most tested antennas in the Army inventory. They've gone through product verification testing, operational testing, developmental testing, environmental electromagnetic interference testing.
“The Army hasn't invested that much into a single antenna platform in quite some time,” Miller said.
Dr. Larry Lowe, VP Engineering, says the antennas fit into a bag, weigh 18 lbs., and then go into a case to make a very transportable satellite communications terminal.
“The antenna is used throughout the communications industry, primarily with the military elements- the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps. A lot of disaster relief organizations are using it as well,” Lowe said.
GATR was founded by Paul Gierow who spent his early career developing and managing projects for the nation's space industry. In 2004, he left an executive position in aerospace to start GATR Technologies. Along with long-time collaborator William Clayton, they designed the GATR inflatable satellite antenna. GATR Technologies, has been listed on Inc's 500/5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the past four years, is a winner of a Popular Science invention award, and was recently named Technology Small Business of the Year by the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
“We're real proud of the accomplishments we've had with the U.S. Army, the Marine Corps, Special Operations and the Air Force as well,” McDonald said. “We are well over 200 employees now. We expect to be to 250 employees by the end of the year.”
Two years ago, the company had 75 employees in a single building. Now they have expanded into multiple buildings that make up their large facility in the Cummings Research Park.
“We have parlayed our satellite communications into tropospheric communications which enables you to communicate in from remote locations without the need of a satellite. It's about getting excellent communications in the hands of our soldiers when they need it the most,” McDonald added.
GATR Technologies recently received a five-year, $522 million extension to an Army contract for their inflatable satellite antenna systems. The company first won the contract in 2013.The extension brought the contract's total maximum value to more than $960 million.
Now, units are able to submit purchase orders for the antennas and the purchasing contract allows them to circumvent the bidding process, equipping soldiers much faster. Now that they’ve received orders, GATR is working hard to deliver their products to the Army. Company officials say the future looks bright as their staff a helps equip our troops and continues to grow their economic footprint in North Alabama.
