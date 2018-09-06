North Alabama company gets big Army order for revolutionary antennas

“You have fewer soldiers, fewer trailers, fewer wheels to maintain so it's a win-win for the Army and the soldier,” Miller added. “The soldier out on the tactical edge is isolated. He doesn't have cell phone coverage, he doesn't have wi-fi, so these antennas provide that reach back capability. They're able to get their internet, transfer files and videos and email. They do that through sophisticated network equipment and they all connect it to our antenna.”