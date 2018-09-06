Multiple people shot in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX/RNN) - Cincinnati police are on scene of an active shooter outside of the Fifth Third Bank building on Fountain Square with multiple shooting victims and the shooter down.
"Active shooter incident being investigated at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock," a police spokeswoman said. "More details to follow."
There are multiple victims in the area, and police are trying to control the scene.
One victim was found at a nearby ice cream shop. Customers in the bank are hiding in bathroom, according to local reports.
Copyright 2018 WXIX, Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.