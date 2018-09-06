Missing Person: Police need help finding Jerry Browning

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - 37-year-old Jerry Browning from Florence has been missing for over a month.
Lauderdale County Police say that Browning was last seen leaving Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital in Florence on August 1. Police say he has health issues that require medical attention.
Description of Jerry Browning from Lauderdale County Police:
- 37-years-old
- Male
- White
- Blue Eyes
- Sandy Blonde Hair
- 5′10″, 220lbs
- He has a scar on his trachea.
- He has a tribal tattoo on his right bicep and the letters “JB” on his right thigh.
- He was last seen wearing a gray University of Alabama short sleeve shirt with a green logo and blue jeans.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Detective Matt Horton of the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department at 256-760-5757.
Copyright 2018 WAFF. All rights reserved.