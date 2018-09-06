Last chance! Complete Huntsville music city survey

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - – There’s just a few days left to participate in Huntsville’s Music Ecosystem survey. Your feedback is important in helping the City to develop its first Music Audit and Strategy to assess Huntsville’s music ecology, evaluate the economic and social impact of the local music scene, and to determine strengths and weaknesses.
“We’ve had great participation so far, but we really want and need to hear from the musicians – composers and performers – and anyone working in or operating a music business,” said Dennis Madsen, Long-Range Planner for the City of Huntsville.
The survey is a continuation of a June forum and research trip conducted by music consultants Sound Diplomacy. There will be another public forum in early October to discuss the findings to date.
"We’ve been fortunate to meet a number of amazing musicians and businesses already,” said Shain Shapiro, CEO of Sound Diplomacy. “This strategy is yours, and in order for us to better understand the city and ensure we get it right, I ask that you work with us and fill out a survey, which will help us better understand the make-up of the city's music infrastructure and how it can be better optimized."
Let us hear from you by taking the Huntsville Music City Survey! Please note, the survey will close at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 10. Depending on your role in the Huntsville music ecosystem, the survey will take between 10 and 25 minutes to complete. Although it’s possible to take the survey on a mobile device, we recommend that you use your laptop or desktop computer for the best user experience. Make sure to follow the Sound Diplomacy – Huntsville website for the latest updates on the project.
For more information, please contact Kelly Cooper Schrimsher, Director of Communication for the City of Huntsville, at kelly.schrimsher@huntsvilleal.gov or 256-427-5006.
